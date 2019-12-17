2 missing children found in Monson

MONSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said the two children reported missing in Monson have been located.

The 7-year-old and 11-year-old were reported missing just after 9 p.m. and were found safe just a few hours later, according to state police.

They allegedly walked away from home on their own.

The State Police K9 Unit were called in to assist in the search.

No further information was released.

