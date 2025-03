BOSTON (WHDH) - A two-month old baby was burned Thursday night in Charlestown, according to police.

The incident took place on Bunker Hill Street and police say the burn was caused by a fallen Hookah.

The baby suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.

