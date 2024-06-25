DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The defense in the Karen Read murder trial rested its case Monday, setting the stage for closing arguments and jury deliberations after nearly two months of testimony.

The trial began in late April and the prosecution called more than 60 witnesses before resting its case on Friday.

Defense attorneys called a total of six witnesses.

Closing arguments are now scheduled for Tuesday. Each side will be limited to one hour for their arguments.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, is facing charges including second degree murder after prosecutors said she hit her boyfriend John O’Keefe, a Boston police officer, with her SUV and left him to die after dropping him off outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert on Jan. 29, 2022.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe was actually beaten to death and attacked by a dog during a party inside the Albert home.

Read’s attorneys claim police covered up details and planted evidence to implicate Read in the case.

Prosecutors have pushed back on the defense’s claims.

7News will air the closing arguments live starting at 9 a.m.

