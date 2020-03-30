2 more Market Basket associates test positive for coronavirus

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Chelsea Market Basket associates have tested positive for coronavirus, the grocery store chain announced Monday. An associate at the Chelmsford Market Basket tested positive last week.

“The health and safety of our associates and that of our customers are our highest priority and we are moving swiftly to take all of the appropriate measures and ensure that we can continue to serve our customers in good health,” Justine Griffin, the spokesperson for Market Basket, said in a statement.

Market Basket has since contacted public health officials and is following their guidance, as well as the Centers for Disease Control protocols.

“In addition to Market Basket’s heightened disinfection program, we brought in a specialized cleaning crew who cleaned and disinfected the store over the weekend,” Griffin added.

As part of Market Basket’s response to COVID-19, the company has implemented a heightened disinfection program focusing on high-touch surfaces including cash registers, countertops, register belts, red baskets, shopping carriages, payment devices, touchpads, desks, door and drawer handles, phones and computers.

All stores have disinfecting wipes for customer’s use at the store entrance and associates help in wiping down all the shopping baskets.

Associates are required to practice good hygiene, including washing their hands frequently. Social distancing is also being encouraged.

