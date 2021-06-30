BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested two more Massachusetts men connected to the Capitol riots last January.

Noah Bacon of Somerville was taken into custody Wednesday on a number of charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and obstruction of justice and Congress.

Investigators released pictures of Bacon waling the halls of the Capitol building and sitting inside the Senate Chamber on January 6 wearing an “I Heart Trump” T-shirt.

Agents searched his Loudon Avenue home and were seen removing some objects from inside.

Seekonk native Chase Kevin Allen is also facing charges in connection with the riot.

The FBI said Allen was part of a group that is accused of destroying media equipment, including cameras, tripods and lights.

Allen was identified by a number of surveillance photos taken outside the Captiol building.

The cases will be prosecuted by the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

The FBI has now arrested 10 people from the Bay State in connection with the riots.

