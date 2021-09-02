BOSTON (WHDH) - Two more men have been taken into custody in connection with a fatal stabbing last month in Roxbury.

Karonn Brown, 49, of Mattapan, and Derrell Sanford, 26, of Boston, are due to face murder charges in connection with the death of 34-year-old Ricardo Garcia, according to the Boston Police Department.

Around 8:30 a.m. Aug. 8, officers were called to the intersection of Pierson Street and Massachusetts Avenue and found Garcia suffering from an apparent stab wound.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Sanford is currently awaiting extradition from New Hampshire.

A third man was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing on Aug. 13.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 617-343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)