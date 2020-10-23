2 more people facing charges in connection with Stoughton shooting that left teen dead

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two more people have been charged in connection with a shooting in Stoughton over the summer that left a teenage boy dead, officials announced Friday.

A Norfolk County Grand Jury on Thursday indicted a 17-year-old boy on a charge of murder in the fatal shooting 17-year-old Christian Vines on July 21, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

Indictment warrants were also issued for Alyssa Joyette, 19, of Brockton, and Tyleke Curry, 22, of Stoughton, on a charge of accessory after the fact of murder, Morissey added.

Joyette and Curry are slated to be arraigned Friday afternoon in Norfolk Superior Court.

Officers responding to the area of the Walnut Park condominiums on Jones Terrace found Vines sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. He later died at Good Samaritan Hospital.

The juvenile suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested at the Wrentham Outlets in August.

The shooting remains under investigation.

