2 more recreational marijuana cleared to open in Massachusetts

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two more recreational marijuana stores have been cleared to open for business in Massachusetts this week.

The Cannabis Control Commission issued notices approving operations for the Temescal Wellness of Massachusetts retail locations at 252 Coolidge St. in Hudson and at 10 Callahan Drive in Pittsfield on Tuesday.

The Pittsfield location is scheduled to open at 11 a.m. on Jan. 15. The Hudson location does not have a slated opening yet.

Both locations already operate as medical marijuana dispensaries.

These stores bring the total number of pot shops in the state to eight.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)