2 more recreational marijuana shops given green light to open in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two more recreational marijuana shops have been given the green light to begin selling pot in Massachusetts as early as Saturday.

The Cannabis Control Commission announced Tuesday that it has issued a notice authorizing Temescal Wellness locations in Hudson and Pittsfield to commence retail operations and open in a minimum of three calendar days.

The Temescal Wellness locations will mark the seventh and eighth recreational shops to open in Massachusetts since November.

Theory Wellness in Great Barrington received a notice to commence retail operations on Monday. It could open as early as Friday.

Other retail locations include Salem, Leicester, Northampton, Wareham, and Easthampton.

