2 more recreational marijuana shops open in Massachusetts

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two more recreational marijuana stores have opened for business in Massachusetts Saturday.

The Cannabis Control Commission issued notices to commence operations for the Temescal Wellness of Massachusetts retail locations at 252 Coolidge St. in Hudson and at 10 Callahan Drive in Pittsfield on Tuesday.

Both locations already operate as medical marijuana dispensaries.

These stores bring the total number of pot shops in the state to eight.

