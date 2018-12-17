2 more recreational pot shops given green light to open in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two more recreational marijuana shops have been given the green light to begin selling pot as early as Friday.

The Cannabis Control Commission issued notices Monday giving I.N.S.A., Inc., of Easthampton and Verilife of Wareham to begin selling recreational marijuana, according to a post on the agency’s Twitter page.

I.N.S.A. is located at 122 Pleasant St. in Easthampton.

Verilife is located at 112 Main St. in Wareham.

The announcement came less than a week after Alternative Therapies opened its doors to customers in Salem.

Recreational marijuana retail locations had previously opened in Northampton and Leicester.

