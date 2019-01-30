2 more state troopers plead not guilty in overtime abuse scandal

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two more former Massachusetts State Police troopers pleaded not guilty Wednesday to federal charges in connection with the department’s ongoing overtime pay scandal investigation.

John Giulino and David Keefe pleaded not guilty to one count of larceny, fraud and public employee standards of conduct violation. The charges stem from alleged overtime abuse in 2015.

Both men have already been charged in a 2016 abuse case for allegedly receiving federal funds for taking overtime pay for shifts they either did not work or did not complete.

Attorney Tim Burke says he’s confident that both of his clients will be acquitted.

“They are extremely well thought of within the department, within their peers, within their families,” he said. “They have been honorable, decent people for their entire careers with the state police.”

Authorities say a total of 46 troopers have been charged in the investigation. Seven troopers have already pleaded guilty.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)