DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teachers were hurt Thursday while breaking up a fight at the Fr. William Henderson K-12 School in Dorchester.

7NEWS has learned there was an incident between two students and the educators were forced to intervene. Out of an abundance of caution, those teachers were taken to area hospitals for medical care and are said to be doing well.

Late last year, city leaders called for change following several violent incidents at the school.

In November, Principal Patricia Lampron was viciously beaten and knocked unconscious by a 16-year-old student. She was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

That student was arrested and charged in the attack.

Classes at Henderson were canceled for several days and when students returned, security had been increased and the protocols for arrival and dismissal had changed.

Another incident was reported in December when a student was attacked inside a bathroom. That student could not identify the assailent and his parents pulled him out of the school altogether.

So far, no further details have been released in connection with this latest incident.

