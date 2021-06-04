BOSTON (WHDH) - One former Boston police sergeant and one former officer have agreed to plead guilty to charges in connection with an overtime fraud at the Boston Police Department’s evidence warehouse, officials announced on Friday.

Retired Boston police sgt. Gerard O’Brien, 62, of Braintree, and former officer Diana Lopez, 56, of Milton, are expected to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds, according to a statement released by the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

O’Brien and Lopez allegedly submitted false overtime slips for overtime hours that they did not work during two shifts at the Boston Police Department evidence warehouse.

During the first shift, called a “purge” overtime shift, O’Brien and Lopez routinely left the 4-8 p.m. shift early at around 6 p.m. and claimed pay for more hours than they actually worked. During the second shift, called a “kiosk” overtime shift, O’Brien and Lopez allegedly submitted overtime claims that they worked 8.5 hours when they reportedly only worked three to four hours.

Between December 2016 and February 2019, O’Brien collected approximately $25,930 for overtime hours he did not work. Lopez, between Jan. 2016 and Feb. 2019, collected approximately $36,018 for overtime hours she did not work.

O’Brien faces sentencing on June 17.

A hearing for Lopez has not yet been scheduled.

This announcement comes just days after Officer Michael Murphy and former Boston police Sgt. George Finch pleaded guilty to their roles in the overtime fraud scheme. A total of 12 current and former officers are charged in the scheme in which more than $250,000 was embezzled, prosecutors said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)