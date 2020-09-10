2 more Windham School District students contract COVID-19, raising total to 18

WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Health officials have announced two more positive cases of COVID-19 among the Windham School population, raising the total number of those infected to 18, school administrators said.

Although 18 students are now infected with the virus in the school district, the Superintendent of Schools said none of those cases are linked to any school-related events.

A social gathering is said to be at the center of the spread, according to school administrators.

Contract tracing efforts are still underway to help mitigate the potential impact to others, according to health officials.

