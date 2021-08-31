BOSTON (WHDH) - Mass. state police troopers responded to two multi-vehicle crashes in the Prudential Tunnel on Tuesday.

Both the left and right lanes were shut down in the respective locations of the crash, backing traffic up from the Market Street Overpass all the way to Weston ahead of the evening commute, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

One of the vehicles involved is fully engulfed in flames and the ramp to Copley Square has been closed to accommodate fire crews.

There has been no word on any injuries.

Drivers should seek alternate routes.

#MAtraffic Troopers working two separate multi-vehicle crashes Route 90 EB inside the Prudential Tunnel in #Boston. The left and right lanes are closed at the respective locations. One vehicle fully engulfed, @BostonFire on scene. Ramp to Copley Square closed for fire crews. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 31, 2021

No additional information has been released.

