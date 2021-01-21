2 New Bedford men arrested after investigators uncover $20K worth of stolen goods

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two New Bedford men are facing charges after investigators said they found $20,000 worth of stolen goods Thursday.

Wareham Police detectives were contacted by the Organized Retail Crime Investigation Unit of Lowe’s after they suspected a man they had contracted to clean the store was stealing items and transporting them to New Bedford, according to a release issued by police.

The stolen items were transported to another business on Acushnet Avenue where officers allegedly uncovered the stolen goods.

It is believed that Oscar Ortiz, 46, and Eric Ramos, 34, have taken nearly $100,000 worth of goods from the Lowe’s location over the past several months.

