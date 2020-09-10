Apple picking season is just around the corner and people living in New England won’t have to travel far to visit some of the best orchards in the nation.

USA Today 10Best named two apple orchards in New England among the best.

Libby & Son U-Picks in Limerick, Maine ranked fourth overall, boasting live music that can be heard throughout the orchard.

Tougas Family Farm in Northborough, Massachusetts came in sixth overall. This second-generation fruit farm grows 30 varieties of apples.

Both orchards are open until the end of October.

The best place to pick apples in the nation is reportedly Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards in LaFayette, New York, followed by Spicer Orchards Farm Market & Winery in Fenton, Michigan, and Deal’s Orchard in Jefferson, Iowa.

The first apple orchard in the United States was planted in 1625 near Boston’s Beacon Hill and, according to the U.S. Apple Association, more than 7,500 growers are producing apples in all 50 states today.

