(WHDH) — People dealing with the winter blues can look forward to warmer weather by planning day trips to two New England beaches that were recently ranked among the best in the United States.

TripAdvisor named Ogunquit Beach in Ogunquit, Maine the 15th best beach in the country and Race Point Beach in Provincetown, Massachusetts the 21st best in its 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards.

Travelers described Ogunquit Beach as a great place for runners and walkers, while highlighting Race Point Beach as a superb location to see whales, great white sharks and seals.

Four out of the five best beaches are found in Florida, according to TripAdvisor. Siesta Beach ranked supreme, followed by Saint Pete Beach, Pensacola Beach in fourth, and Clearwater Beach in fifth.

Ka’anapali Beach in Lahaina, Hawaii took the third spot.

