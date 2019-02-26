2 New England beaches ranked among best in United States

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Does the wind, rain, snow, sleet, and ice have you feeling blue? Well, it’s never too early to think ahead to warmer days. With that said, there are two particular beaches in New England that you’ll want to plan a trip to this summer.

Race Point Beach in Provincetown, Massachusetts, and Ogunquit Beach in Ogunquit, Maine, have been ranked among the top 25 in the United States, according to TripAdvisor.

The popular travel website published their 2019 Travelers’ Choice Awards for beaches on Tuesday, which included the two local destinations.

Ogunquit Beach earned a ranking of 18th among the countries most desirable beaches, while Race Point checked in at 24th on the list.

Clearwater Beach in Florida was declared the best sandy spot to visit.

Here’s a look at the top 5 beaches:

5. Pensacola Beach, Florida

4. St. Pete Beach, Florida

3. Panama City Beach, Florida

2. Ka’anapali Beach, Lahaina, Hawaii

1.Clearwater Beach, Florida

To see the full list, click here.

