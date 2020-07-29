2 New England beaches ranked among top 25 in United States

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of pristine and picturesque New England beaches have been ranked among the top 25 in the United States.

Oqunquit Beach in Maine has been ranked the 15th best beach in the country, while Race Point Beach in Provincetown, Massachusetts, checked in at 21st on Tripadvisor’s annual “Best of the Best” list.

Siesta Beach in Florida was ranked the best beach to visit. Seven other beaches in the Sunshine State were also named to the list.

Six beaches in Hawaii earned honors, including Ka’anapali Beach, which ranked third.

