2 New England bike routes ranked among best in US for viewing fall foliage

(WHDH) — As prime leaf-peeping season rapidly approaches, a pair of bike routes in New England have been ranked among the best in the United States for viewing fall foliage.

Bicycling magazine recently published a list of 11 great rides for bicyclists to take this fall if they hope to enjoy the stunning sights of the season.

Two New England trails — Bethel to Evans Notch and Where’s Chester? — made the list based on suggestions from cyclists who chatted with the magazine.

Bethel to Evans Notch is a 27-mile roundtrip in Western Maine and eastern New Hampshire that takes about three to four hours to complete. The best time to make the trek is said to be the first half of October.

The magazine wrote the following about Bethel to Evans Notch:

“The motto of Bethel, Maine, is ‘Maine’s Most Beautiful Mountain Village’ and it’s easy to see why after you complete this colorful ride. You’ll head north out of Bethel and cut over to North Road, which offers gorgeous views of the Androscoggin River and the White Mountains off in the distance. The route climbs gently to Evans Notch, a mountain pass with stunning views. Return to Bethel or continue on to Gorham, New Hampshire, for a longer ride that climbs roughly 1,700 feet in elevation.”

Where’s Chester? is a 54-mile trip in Northeastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire that takes about four hours to complete. The best time to make the trek is said to be mid- to late October.

The magazine wrote the following about Where’s Chester?:

“This colorful ride is popular with members of the North Shore Cyclists club north of Boston. Along the way, you’ll pass through farmland and historic country towns while gaining 2,500 feet in elevation. There are some challenging hills to climb, but you’ll hardly notice because you’ll be so distracted by the red, orange, and yellow leaves.”

