(WHDH) — Those looking for trendy spots to visit as the weather gets warmer may want to check out New England.

TripAdvisor named Portland, Maine the 19th most trending destination in the country and Chatham, Massachusetts the 22nd most trending in its 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards.

RELATED: 2 New England beaches ranked among best in United States

These two places saw some of the biggest spikes in top reviews and ratings last year, according to TripAdvisor.

The travel site referred to Portland as a “charming city” and described Chatham as a “classic New England vacation spot.”

Key Largo, Florida was named the most trending destination, followed by Moab, Utah; Anna Maria Island, Florida; Santa Barbara, California; and Brooklyn, New York.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)