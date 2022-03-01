(WHDH) — Two New England states have been ranked among the best places in the United States to be married, according to a new study.

Wedding photography experts at Printique say they analyzed multiple factors related to marriage, including the number of divorces, the number of times married, and median duration of current marriages, to see which areas are the best to tie the knot.

Puerto Rico was named the best place to be married with the longest duration of current marriages at 27.1 years and only 4.6 divorces per 1,000 people.

Maine checked in at second on the list with a low number of people never married before at only 292 per 1,000 people, as well as only 6 divorces per 1,000 people.

New Hampshire was third on the list of best places to be married with a long median duration of current marriage at 22 years. There were also only 6.22 divorces per 1,000 people. The number of people that have never been married in New Hampshire is slightly higher than that of Maine with 301 per 1,000.

South Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin, New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina rounded out the top 10 places.

