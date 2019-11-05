2 New England states ranked among fattest in America

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two New England states landed on WalletHub’s “Fattest States in America” report for 2019.

Maine ranked No. 12 on the list and Rhode Island checked in at No. 20, according to the personal finance website’s ranking.

“Fat is becoming the new normal in America. According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than seven in 10 U.S. adults aged 20 and older are either overweight or obese,” WalletHub wrote in its report. “Rates are lower for children and adolescents but have risen drastically in the past few decades”

In compiling the report, WalletHub says it compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 29 key metrics, including the share of the overweight and obese population, sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents, and obesity-related health care costs.

Massachusetts ranked among the least obese states, checking in at No. 49 on the list.

The 20 fattest states are as follows:

1. Mississippi

2. West Virginia

3. Kentucky

4. Tennessee

5. Alabama

6. Oklahoma

7. Louisiana

8. Arkansas

9. Delaware

10. Ohio

11. Michigan

12. Maine

13. South Carolina

14. Iowa

15. Kansas

16. Texas

17. North Carolina

18. Maryland

19. Georgia

20. Rhode Island

WalletHub also noted three key statistics in regards to diabetes:

$327 Billion: Estimated cost of diabetes in the U.S. in 2017 ($237 billion in direct medical costs, $90 billion in nonmedical costs).

$9,601: Average annual diabetes-related health care costs for patients.

2.3: Number of times by which a diabetes patient’s health care costs increase.

14 & 18 Years: Reduction in the average male and female type 1 diabetes patient’s life expectancy, respectively.

Eleven percent of Americans suffer from diabetes and its the seventh leading cause of death.

To view the full report, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)