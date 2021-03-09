2 New England states ranked among Top 10 in US News’ annual Best States rankings

Two New England states are in the top 10 in the U.S. News & World Report Overall Best States list for 2021.

New Hampshire was ranked 4th and Massachusetts came in at 9th.

The media organization says the yearly list draws on thousands of data points to measure how well states are performing for their citizens.

“In addition to health care and education, the metrics take into account a state’s economy, its roads, bridges, internet and other infrastructure, its public safety, the fiscal stability of state government, and the opportunity it affords its residents,” the website reads.

Washington was ranked first. Minnesota, Utah, Idaho, Nebraska, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Florida rounded out the Top 10.

