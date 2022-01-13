BOSTON (WHDH) - Two New England states have been ranked as the most picturesque places in America, according to a new study.

Printique, a photography and printing company, says its researchers scored states by number of registered historic places, national parks, national historic landmarks, Instagram hashtags, and the number of Google searches its most popular location receives.

Rhode Island was ranked the most picturesque state because it has the largest number of historic places, national parks, and national landmarks registered for its small size, most famously The Breakers mansion in Newport.

Researchers also found that there are about four registered historic places in the Ocean State for every 10 square miles — the highest ratio on the list. Rhode Island also features 45 national landmarks, only one less landmark than New Mexico, which is roughly 100 times its size.

A spokesperson from Printique called Rhode Island “a must-visit location for a taste of authentic American landscape and architecture.”

The study also determined that Massachusetts is the second most picturesque state with 16 listed national parks and the national seashore of Cape Cod, featuring sandy beaches, marshes, and uplands.

The Bay State also holds the second highest number of landmarks after New York and comes in second for the most historical places for its size, with 4,419 locations listed, according to researchers.

Florida, New York, and California rounded out the top five most picturesque states.

North Dakota was ranked the least picturesque state.

