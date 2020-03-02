2 new Guy Fieri eateries opening in Boston this summer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Celebrity chef, restauranteur, author, and Emmy Award-winning host Guy Fieri is opening a pair of new eateries in Boston’s Theater District this summer, Big Night announced Monday.

Guy Fieri’s Boston Kitchen + Bar and Chicken Guy are slated to open at 186 Tremont St., replacing Explorateur Café, according to the hospitality group.

Explorateur — a full-service European café that Big Night opened in 2017 — will undergo a complete renovation in the coming months.

“After working hand-in-hand with Guy for years and forging a very close personal and business relationship with him, we were able to secure, not just one, but two Guy Fieri concepts! We are thrilled to be offering the neighborhood a Guy Fieri’s Boston Kitchen + Bar and a Chicken Guy! both under one roof,” said Ed Kane, Principal of Big Night. “Explorateur was my baby. I live 100 yards from the front door and it was where I started pretty much every day for the last two years. As such, I had a great affinity for the employees and clients there. We are excited to say that in keeping with our commitment to being the awarded Best Places to Work that we are offering every single employee a continued place in the Big Night family.”

Guy Fieri’s Boston Kitchen + Bar will offer guests a taste of Fieri’s signature cuisine of robust, bold-flavored dishes and over-the-top culinary creations during lunch and dinner. The menu features a variety of burgers, wings, small bites and shareable food items with classic New England influences and a wide selection of craft beers and signature cocktails.

Chicken Guy will also open in the space. The concept is known for its all-natural fresh chicken tenders, which are hand-pounded and brined in fresh lemon juice, pickle brine, and buttermilk and infused with fresh herbs. Paired with a wide selection of sauces, the tenders are available grilled or fried in sandwiches, on skewers, or in meal-sized salad bowls.

Big Night recently launched Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina at the Hub on Causeway.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)