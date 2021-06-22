NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Two New Hampshire communities have been ranked among the 15 best-run cities in America, according to a new study.

WalletHub says it compared the operating efficiency of 150 of the largest cities across the country as community leaders begin to transition from the COVID-19 pandemic back to normalcy.

Analysts constructed a “quality of services” score made up of 38 metrics grouped into six service categories, which they then measured against each city’s per-capita budget, according to the personal-finance website.

Nashua was ranked the fourth best-run city, while Manchester checked in at 15th on the list.

Other New England cities to appear on the list include:

38. Lewiston, Maine

42. Worcester, Massachusetts

59. Rutland, Vermont

70. Boston, Massachusetts

85. Springfield, Massachusetts

89. Providence, Rhode Island

96. Burlington, Vermont

99. Bridgeport, Connecticut

135. New Haven, Connecticut

140. Hartford, Connecticut

Nampa, Idaho, checked in as the best-run city in America.

For more information on the study, click here.

