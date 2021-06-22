NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Two New Hampshire communities have been ranked among the 15 best-run cities in America, according to a new study.
WalletHub says it compared the operating efficiency of 150 of the largest cities across the country as community leaders begin to transition from the COVID-19 pandemic back to normalcy.
Analysts constructed a “quality of services” score made up of 38 metrics grouped into six service categories, which they then measured against each city’s per-capita budget, according to the personal-finance website.
Nashua was ranked the fourth best-run city, while Manchester checked in at 15th on the list.
Other New England cities to appear on the list include:
- 38. Lewiston, Maine
- 42. Worcester, Massachusetts
- 59. Rutland, Vermont
- 70. Boston, Massachusetts
- 85. Springfield, Massachusetts
- 89. Providence, Rhode Island
- 96. Burlington, Vermont
- 99. Bridgeport, Connecticut
- 135. New Haven, Connecticut
- 140. Hartford, Connecticut
Nampa, Idaho, checked in as the best-run city in America.
For more information on the study, click here.
