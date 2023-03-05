NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Newton police officers are recovering after they were violently attacked while responding to a 911 call on Saturday night, officials said.
Officers responding to a report of domestic violence in progress were able to intervene but not before becoming victims themselves, police said in a release. The suspect’s name has not been released.
“During the struggle, the suspect forcefully grabbed for their service weapons and punched both officers in the back of the head,” police wrote.
“One officer was temporarily knocked unconscious after being violently struck in the head. A second officer who was also punched in the head, but officers did manage to arrest the suspect and place that individual under arrest.”
Both officers were transported to Newton Wellesley Hospital and later released.
