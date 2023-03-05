NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Newton police officers are recovering after they were violently attacked while responding to a 911 call on Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of domestic violence in progress were able to intervene but not before becoming victims themselves, police said in a release. The suspect’s name has not been released.

“During the struggle, the suspect forcefully grabbed for their service weapons and punched both officers in the back of the head,” police wrote.

“One officer was temporarily knocked unconscious after being violently struck in the head. A second officer who was also punched in the head, but officers did manage to arrest the suspect and place that individual under arrest.”

Both officers were transported to Newton Wellesley Hospital and later released.

TWO NEWTON POLICE OFFICERS ATTACKED SATURDAY NIGHT AND PUNCHED IN BACK OF THEIR HEADS. ONE OFFICER TEMPORARILY KNOCKED UNCONSCIOUS AFTER RESPONDING TO A 911 CALL; OFFICERS FORCED TO STRUGGLE WITH SUSPECT AFTER SUSPECT ATTEMPTED TO UNHOLSTER THEIR DUTY WEAPONS. — Newton MA Police Dept. (@newtonpolice) March 5, 2023

On Saturday night, Newton Police received a call for domestic violence in progress. When officers arrived, they were able to intervene but not before becoming victims themselves. — Newton MA Police Dept. (@newtonpolice) March 5, 2023

During the struggle, the suspect forcefully grabbed for their service weapons and punched both officers in the back of the head. — Newton MA Police Dept. (@newtonpolice) March 5, 2023

Both officers were transported to Newton Wellesley Hospital and later released. Both officers are sore but recovering.

This incident underscores the danger that police officers face every day. — Newton MA Police Dept. (@newtonpolice) March 5, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)