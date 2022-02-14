SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Two elementary school students made a frightening find in Salem, New Hampshire when thety discovered an ax and drug paraphernalia in a school bathroom.

The items were discovered inside the boy’s bathroom at the Lancaster Elementary School on Friday morning. Superintendent Maura Palmer revealed one object was found on top of the sink and the other in a stall.

Police say the weapon was a replica but the vape pen was real.

“They shouldn’t have been brought into the school or left there,” said Police Captain Jason Smith. “However, there was no threats — no contact with children.”

Investigators say they already know who is responsible for this.

“It was determined those items had been left in the bathroom by an adult male who was visiting his mother who works as a custodian in that elementary school,” Smith said.

Palmer told 7NEWS that that man did not have permission to be inside the building. He may be facing criminal charges and the custodian may also be disciplined. The man will not be allowed inside the school again.

The two kids who saw something and said something are being praised for their good deeds.

