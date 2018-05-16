CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two New Hampshire men were arrested in Chelmsford over the weekend after a trooper found heroin and cocaine in the vehicle they were traveling in, state police said.

Scott Pratt and his passenger, Ty Fowler, both 31 and from Keene, N.H., were arrested Saturday following a traffic stop on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford, according to state police.

After pulling Pratt over for leaving his lane on the southbound side of the highway, a trooper allegedly found 40 grams of suspected heroin and 66 grams of suspected cocaine in the car.

Both Pratt and Fowler are charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, and possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Both men were arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court.

