GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two New Hampshire men are facing charges after police say a traffic stop led them to the discovery of illegal drugs and a firearm.

A state trooper on patrol on Route 2 in Westminster early Monday morning said he saw a Ford SUV with a defective exhaust that made excessive and unnecessary noise, according to a release issued by the department.

When the officer tried to pull the car over, he said it swerved “sporadically” before coming to a stop in Gardner several minutes later. The driver, who was later identified as 32-year-old Daryn Tacy, and his passenger, 31-year-old Christian Wolhok, were said to be uncooperative and argumentative when the officer delivered commands.

Once they were placed into custody, a search of their SUV uncovered mace, a hatchet, and a container holding crack cocaine in the open interior of the vehicle.

More than 18 grams of heroin, over 340 grams of cocaine, various types of pills and prescription medication, a large amount of cash, and a black Hi-Point 9mm handgun along with eight rounds of hollow-point ammunition were also found.

Both were arraigned on a slew of drug trafficking and weapons charges.

