GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two New Hampshire men are facing charges after police say a traffic stop led them to the discovery of illegal drugs and a firearm.

A state trooper on patrol on Route 2 in Westminster early Monday morning said he saw a Ford SUV with a defective exhaust that made excessive and unnecessary noise, according to a release issued by the department.

When the officer tried to pull the car over, he said it swerved “sporadically” before coming to a stop in Gardner several minutes later. The driver, who was later identified as 32-year-old Daryn Tacy, and his passenger, 31-year-old Christian Wolhok, were said to be uncooperative and argumentative when the officer delivered commands.

Once they were placed into custody, a search of their SUV uncovered mace, a hatchet, and a container holding crack cocaine in the open interior of the vehicle.

More than 18 grams of heroin, over 340 grams of cocaine, various types of pills and prescription medication, a large amount of cash, and a black Hi-Point 9mm handgun along with eight rounds of hollow-point ammunition were also found.

Both were arraigned on a slew of drug trafficking and weapons charges.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox