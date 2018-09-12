2 NH residents accused of trafficking meth at Plainridge Park Casino

PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two New Hampshire residents accused of trafficking meth and illegally possessing a loaded gun at Plainridge Park Casino have been indicted.

Andre Watson, 42, and Jennifer Quinn, 45, both of Concord, were indicted Tuesday by a Norfolk County Grand Jury on charges including trafficking in methamphetamine, possessing a Class E substance, and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, according to Attorney General Maura Healey’s Office.

Prosecutors say Quinn and Watson were arrested in the casino parking lot on May 23 by members of the State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit. During the arrest, troopers allegedly found a loaded pistol, ammunition, more than five plastic containers of meth, and assorted pills.

Both will be arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court at a later day.

