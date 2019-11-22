CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Two inmates at the New Hampshire State Prison for Men in Concord have tested positive for hepatitis A, officials announced Thursday.

The two affected individuals recently returned to prison on a parole violation after engaging in high-risk activity in the community that likely caused their hepatitis A infection, according to the N.H. Department of Corrections.

The inmates are being treated by medical professionals.

The NHDOC says the prison is not experiencing a widespread outbreak.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)