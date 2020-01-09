NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Two women have been arrested for covering a vehicle in paint and scratching it two months ago in Nashua, New Hampshire, police said.

Officers arrested Alexis Geddes, 20, on Tuesday and Destiny Velazquez, 19, on Wednesday and charged both Nashua women with criminal mischief, according to Nashua police.

Geddes and Velazquez are accused of causing $1,500 worth of damage to a motor vehicle in the area of Bowers Street on Nov. 25, 2019.

Police applied for and were granted arrest warrants for both women.

Geddes and Velazquez were released on personal recognizance.

Geddes is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 16, while Velazquez is set to face a judge on Jan. 23, both in Hillsborough County Superior Court — South.

