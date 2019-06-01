2 NY men accused of stealing $8K worth of merchandise from Wrentham outlets

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Hollis, New York men were arrested in Wrentham Saturday after police say they found $8,000 worth of stolen merchandise in their possession.

Wrentham police say Dennis A. Reyesmora and Carlos Kirby Ramona were taken into custody at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets after they were accused of removing security sensors and stowing stolen merchandise in black trash bags inside their car, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Both were charged with multiple counts of larceny over $1200.00 and unlawful distribution, possession, or deactivation or removal of theft detection shielding device.

They are being held on $5,000 bail and are set to be arraigned on Monday.

Police say the suspects are also under investigation for previous thefts at the Wrentham Outlets and will likely face additional charges.

