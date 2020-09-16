BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston restaurants serve some of the best pizza in the nation, according to a new study.

The Daily Meal named Santarpio’s Pizza on Chelsea Street in East Boston the seventh best.

The cash-only restaurant is known for its endless topping combinations and great taste.

Galleria Umberto on Hanover Street in the Boston’s North End ranked 25th overall.

This restaurant is also cash-only and is known for its Sicilian-style pizza.

Galleria Umberto is only open for a few hours a day, so people have to head down around lunchtime to get a slice.

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in New Haven, Connecticut was named the best pizza shop.

They’re famous for their signature coal-fired white clam pizza that features fresh clams, grated pecorino ramono, garlic, oregano and olive oil.

Pequod’s in Chicago came in second, followed by John’s of Bleecker Street in New York City.

The Daily Meal came up with their ranking by using internal expertise, searching Yelp and other review sites, looking at coverage by local journalists, and gathering suggestions from readers.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)