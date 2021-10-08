BOSTON (WHDH) - Two police officers and one student were taken to the hospital following a cruiser and school bus collided in Boston on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Dorchester Street and Old Colony Avenue just before 1 p.m. found a school bus and a police cruiser that had collided in the intersection, according to the Boston Police Department.

The officers were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The lone student on the bus and the driver were also transported for evaluation. There was no word on the extent of their injuries.

Video from SKY7 HD showed significant damage to both the school bus and police cruiser. The crash also left the roadway littered with debris.

The area has been closed to traffic until further notice.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police cruiser versus school bus in South Boston. 2 officers taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries. We’re told no children on the bus. Working to learn status of the bus driver. @7News pic.twitter.com/AXgnmhazPz — Sam Smink (@samsminkWHDH) October 8, 2021

