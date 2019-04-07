2 officers exposed to fentanyl during traffic stop in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Dartmouth police officers were exposed to fentanyl during a midday traffic stop.

Officers conducting a traffic stop around 12:30 Saturday noticed the drug had been spilled inside the car and inside the wallet of 29-year-old Jared Barbosa, of Fall River, who was later placed under arrest, according to Dartmouth police.

The two officers were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital, where they were evaluated and released.

Barbosa was taken into custody on two outstanding drug-related warrants.

Additional charges are pending.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)