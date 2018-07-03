LEBANON, N.H. (WHDH) - An injured eagle is on the mend after two police officers worked to keep it safe in Lebanon, New Hampshire Saturday.

A local juvenile alerted Officer Jeremy Perkins of the injured eagle in the area of Plainfield and Trues Brook roads, according to a post on the Lebanon Police Department’s Facebook page.

Perkins and Officer Daniel Gaspard contained the bird and kept it from going into Route 12-A traffic, police said.

Vermont Institute of Natural Science responded to the scene and safely captured the bird. They plan to assess the eagle’s injuries and rehabilitate it.

