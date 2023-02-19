BOSTON (WHDH) - Two officers were hospitalized after a Boston police van was involved in a violent crash early Sunday morning in Roxbury.

The crash at Walnut Avenue and Dale Street around 3 a.m. sent the van and another vehicle through a fence and onto the front lawn of a nearby home.

The officers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox