BOSTON (WHDH) - Two officers were hospitalized after a Boston police van was involved in a violent crash early Sunday morning in Roxbury.

The crash at Walnut Avenue and Dale Street around 3 a.m. sent the van and another vehicle through a fence and onto the front lawn of a nearby home.

The officers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

