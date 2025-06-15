BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Two Bedford police officers were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after being struck by a suspected DUI driver, officials said.

An officer on patrol called for backup after spotting a running vehicle in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn and Suites on Hawthorne Drive with two unconscious occupants inside, according to a statement issued by Police Chief Daniel Douidi.

When another officer arrived, the driver, later identified as Brandon Legere, 43, of Manchester, tried to flee and struck two officers and two police cruisers, police said. Although they were injured, the officers were able to stop the vehicle and arrest Legere at the scene.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday on charges including felony driving while under the influence, assault on a law enforcement officer, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, possession of controlled drugs.

The passenger, a woman, was arrested on a warrant and drug charges.

Both of the injured officers were treated and released from local hospitals.

“I want to commend our officers who made these arrests in a very dangerous situation,” Douidi said in a statement. “While these officers were performing their duty, working on keeping our roads and community safe, they suffered injuries as a result of being struck by a suspect’s car. We’re grateful that they did not suffer more serious injuries and are already out of the hospital.”

