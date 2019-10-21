2 officers injured in crash involving Boston police cruiser

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston police officers were injured in a crash in Dorchester early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to Norfolk Street before 1 a.m. found a Boston police cruiser and a white sedan with significant front-end damage.

Two police officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries but it is unknown how many people were injured in the second vehicle, Boston police said.

Boston EMS says those injured were transported to area hospitals.

No additional information has been released.

