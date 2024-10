BOSTON (WHDH) - Two officers were injured in a car crash in Roxbury early Monday.

An unmarked police cruiser was towed from the scene after the crash, which happened near Southampton Street around 2:30 a.m.

Both officers were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.

There is so far no word on what caused the crash,

