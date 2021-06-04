BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two police officers are hospitalized and a suspect is dead after a shooting in Braintree on Friday, officials said.

The officers were shot after responding to a reported domestic incident in the area of an apartment complex on McCusker Drive around 1:30 p.m., according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey and Braintree town officials.

The suspect fled into the woods, was subsequently apprehended, and ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, Morrissey said. Their name has not been released.

Both officers were taken to area hospitals. They are expected to survive.

Both officers taken to the hospital and @scooperon7 says they are alive — Ryan Schulteis (@RyanSchulteis) June 4, 2021

Video from SKY7 HD showed a heavy police presence, a number of ambulances, and investigators roping off a large wooded area.

A woman who lives near the scene of the shooting told 7NEWS that she heard multiple gunshots.

“I heard what I thought was fireworks…But then I heard boop, boop, boop, boop, boop,” the woman said. “I knew it was gunshots at that point…There were five to 10 shots at the very least.”

No additional information was immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

The men and women of the BPD are asking our employees and all residents of Boston to pray for the @BraintreePolice. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 4, 2021

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)