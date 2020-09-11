2 Patriots ruled out, 4 questionable to play in Week 1 game against Dolphins

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two New England Patriots will not take the field against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, while four players are listed as questionable to play, according to the team’s final injury report.

Offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste (knee) and wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (foot) will miss the Week 1 contest.

Wide receiver N’Keal Harry (shoulder), tight end Dalton Keene (neck), Linebacker Cassh Maluia (knee), and defensive lineman Chase Winovich (shoulder) are all questionable to play.

Star cornerback Stephon Gilmore (hamstring) and veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee) were both removed from the injury report after being limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Dolphins safety Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral) is listed as doubtful to play. He was limited in practice on Friday.

Six other Dolphins, including former Patriot Kyle Van Noy, were all full practice participants after being limited earlier in the week with various ailments.

