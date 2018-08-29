2 pedestrians hospitalized after being hit by car in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two pedestrians were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after being hit by a car in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said.

Officers responding to the area of 222 Amherst St. for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian found two injured pedestrians.

A preliminary investigation determined that two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Amherst and Union streets caused one of the vehicles to hit the pedestrians. The severity of their injuries has not been released.

No additional details were immediately available.

