BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people are hospitalized following two separate car accidents in Boston early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in Boston’s South End shortly before 1 a.m. found a man who had been struck by a vehicle, according to Boston police.

Also around 1 a.m., police responding to a reported crash on Commonwealth Avenue found a man who had been hit by a car near the Boston College Brighton Campus.

Both men were taken to area hospitals. There has been no word on their condition.

No additional information was immediately available.

