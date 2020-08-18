2 pedestrians seriously injured in Natick hit-and-run

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Two pedestrians were airlifted to a hospital Tuesday following a serious hit-and-run crash in Natick Tuesday evening.

Witnesses said a woman behind the wheel of of a blue pick-up truck, with two young looking boys inside, jumped a curb on Washington Street and pushed a man and woman into a fence around 6:30 p.m.

Both victims sustained life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact police at 508-647-9500.

@NATICKPOLICE say the crash is a hit and run. They say a blue pickup w/ a driver and 2 passengers jumped a curb and hit 2 pedestrians, pushing them into a fence. Both taken by medflight with serious injuries. Unknown if driver or truck have been found @7News — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) August 18, 2020

